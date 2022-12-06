Brown closed Monday's 116-110 victory over the Raptors with 22 points (9-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 39 minutes.

Brown looked active on both ends of the court, and while he couldn't extend his double-double streak, it's worth noting that he ended just two boards and two assists shy from reaching a triple-double. Brown has also been remarkably consistent on offense, scoring at least 20 points in all but one appearance since the beginning of November.