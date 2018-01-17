Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Solid effort during Tuesday's loss

Brown cranked out 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 116-113 OT loss to the Pelicans.

Over six games since returning from a small knee issue, Brown has averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest, but also shot a dismal 47 percent from the free throw line. Brown's woes from the charity stripe are mystifying when you consider in general he's shooting a quality 47 percent from the field.