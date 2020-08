Brown had 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in Sunday's Game 1 win over Toronto.

Boston blitzed Toronto in the first quarter and never looked back, and Brown helped lead the way as one of six Celtics players in double-figures. He converted three of his team-high nine attempts from deep and finished asa plus-10 in 31 minutes.