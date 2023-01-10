Brown had 19 points (7-21 FG, 0-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 39 minutes during Monday's 107-99 victory over the Bulls.

He and Jayson Tatum were the only two Celtics starters to even score in double digits, but a big night from Grant Williams off the bench provided just enough support for the team's dynamic duo. Since the beginning of December, Brown is averaging a strong 27.5 points, 7.4 boards, 3.1 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.2 steals, and the 26-year-old remains on track for a career-best campaign.