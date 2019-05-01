Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Solid performance in loss

Brown totaled 16 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Tuesday.

Brown continued his solid play as a starter on Tuesday, finishing second on his team in scoring and chipping in some solid counting numbers. He's been on an offensive resurgence recently, averaging 17.8 points per game on 59.1 percent shooting from the floor and 50.0 percent from downtown in his last four contests.