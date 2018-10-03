Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Solid shooting night in preseason loss

Brown produced 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during the Celtics' 102-95 preseason loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

It was a second straight strong shooting night for Brown, who's now drained nine of 17 attempts over his last pair of exhibitions. The third-year wing has scored in double digits in all three preseason contests thus far and appears primed for a fruitful season in the backcourt alongside Kyrie Irving. His early success on offense lends credence to the notion that Brown could be set for another bump across the stat sheet in the coming campaign, following a sophomore effort that included averages of 14.5 points (on 46.5 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 70 games.