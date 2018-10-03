Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Solid shooting night in preseason loss
Brown produced 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes during the Celtics' 102-95 preseason loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
It was a second straight strong shooting night for Brown, who's now drained nine of 17 attempts over his last pair of exhibitions. The third-year wing has scored in double digits in all three preseason contests thus far and appears primed for a fruitful season in the backcourt alongside Kyrie Irving. His early success on offense lends credence to the notion that Brown could be set for another bump across the stat sheet in the coming campaign, following a sophomore effort that included averages of 14.5 points (on 46.5 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 70 games.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Poor shooting effort in Game 7 loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Efficient night in losing effort•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles from the field in Wednesday's victory•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 25 points in Game Four loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Poor performance in Game Three thumping•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.