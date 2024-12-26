Brown closed Wednesday's 118-114 loss to Philadelphia with 23 points (10-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 43 minutes.

It was solid effort on both ends of the floor by Brown, who has now reached double digits in scoring during each of his 25 appearances for the Celtics this season. Since the calendar turned to December, Brown has averaged 22.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 three-pointers through his last 10 outings. Although the 28-year-old star forward is shooting a career-low 44.4 percent from the floor and 32.2 percent from downtown on the campaign as a whole, he's compensated for those shortcomings a bit with his defense and playmaking in the form of a career-high 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game.