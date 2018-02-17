Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Spearheads Team USA in Rising Stars Challenge
Brown registered 35 points (14-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Team USA's 155-124 loss to Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.
Brown exploded for a game-high scoring total with a blistering effort from the field, and he managed a team-best rebound tally along the way. The performance was one befitting of the 21-year-old's emerging and diverse skill set, one that's helped him average 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 31.6 minutes in 54 games. The second-year swingman has often complemented his offensive contributions with solid defense, and although his usage is typically well below Friday's levels while playing alongside Kyrie Irving, he projects as a solid asset across all formats for the remainder of the regular season.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 16 in Friday's loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 18 points Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Thursday vs. Wizards•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Thursday with ankle injury•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 11 points in 27 minutes•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 14 points Wednesday•
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...