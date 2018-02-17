Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Spearheads Team USA in Rising Stars Challenge

Brown registered 35 points (14-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Team USA's 155-124 loss to Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Brown exploded for a game-high scoring total with a blistering effort from the field, and he managed a team-best rebound tally along the way. The performance was one befitting of the 21-year-old's emerging and diverse skill set, one that's helped him average 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 31.6 minutes in 54 games. The second-year swingman has often complemented his offensive contributions with solid defense, and although his usage is typically well below Friday's levels while playing alongside Kyrie Irving, he projects as a solid asset across all formats for the remainder of the regular season.