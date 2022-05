Brown totaled 27 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 loss to Milwaukee.

With Jayson Tatum (10 points, 4-for-19 shooting) enduring a rare poor performance, Brown largely carried the slack with his team-leading 27 points. He also corralled 12 rebounds to record his first double-double of the postseason. Brown is averaging 22.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists through seven playoff games.