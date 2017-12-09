Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Friday vs. Spurs

Brown will start at shooting guard against the Spurs on Friday.

As expected, Brown is back in the Celtics' starting lineup after missing Wednesday's win over Dallas due to inflammation in his right eye. He'll take the spot of Marcus Smart, who will shift back to a bench role. Brown, who will wear protective goggles for the next few games as precaution, is averaging 14.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season.