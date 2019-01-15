Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Monday
Brown will draw the start Monday against Brooklyn, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.
With Marcus Smart ruled out due to illness, Brown will enter the first unit and should slot in at shooting guard. He dropped 21 points in his last start against Dallas on Jan. 4 and draws a favorable matchup in Brooklyn.
