Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting preseason opener
Brown will start Friday's preseason opener against Charlotte.
As expected, the Celtics will start all three of Brown, Jayson Tatum and Gordon Hayward, and the trio will be bookended by Al Horford at center at Kyrie Irving at point guard. Boston's starting five is one of the more complete units in recent memory, and the presence of five shooters on the floor should create no shortage of problems for opposing defenses this season.
