Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Sunday vs. Kings
Brown (concussion) will play and start in Sunday's matchup with the Kings, Adam Himmelsback of the Boston Globe reports.
Brown missed the last six games while going through the NBA's concussion protocol, but has officially been cleared to return for Sunday's contest as expected. He'll immediately slot in to the starting lineup, though according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, Brown will have a restriction of 20-to-25 minutes. Once on a full workload, Brown could see increased usage with Kyrie Irving (knee) out for the foreseeable future. Season-long fantasy owners can go ahead and fire up Brown in lineups as usual, but DFS owners will likely want to avoid the situation considering the restrictions.
