Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Thursday vs. Wizards
Brown (ankle) will start Thursday against the Wizards.
Brown was diagnosed with a left ankle sprain but will play through the injury Thursday night. In his past five games, Brown has averaged 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in just over 31 minutes per game. If Brown's ankle hampers him at any point in the game, expect Terry Rozier or Semi Ojeleye to see extended minutes off the bench.
