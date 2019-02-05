Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Tuesday

Brown will start Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

With Kyrie Irving (hip) and Marcus Morris (knee) out, coach Brad Stevens will start Terry Rozier and Brown. Tuesday's contest will mark Brown's 23rd start of the year and, in previous starts, he's averaging 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists cross 27.9 minutes on 41.5 percent shooting.