Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starts in opener
Brown posted eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 107-93 opening season loss at Philadelphia.
Brown started, but early foul trouble limited the wing to 21 minutes of run. Marcus Smart, who started 60 games last year, came off the bench and played 33 minutes. Of concern was Brown's poor free throw shooting. The sample size is obviously tiny, but after three seasons of mid-60's accuracy from the charity stripe, Boston would like to see some improvement in that regard.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...