Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starts in opener

Brown posted eight points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 107-93 opening season loss at Philadelphia.

Brown started, but early foul trouble limited the wing to 21 minutes of run. Marcus Smart, who started 60 games last year, came off the bench and played 33 minutes. Of concern was Brown's poor free throw shooting. The sample size is obviously tiny, but after three seasons of mid-60's accuracy from the charity stripe, Boston would like to see some improvement in that regard.