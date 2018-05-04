Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Status in question for Game 3
Brown (hamstring), who was probable heading into Thursday's Game 2 against the 76ers, finished with 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes during the 108-103 victory. His hamstring is reportedly "a little sore" following the contest and will test things out during Saturday's morning shootaround to help determine whether or not he will take the floor for Game 3.
Brown came off the bench and played limited minutes during Game 2, but it was enough to secure a victory. That said, with Boston up 2-0 and Brown nursing some soreness, it's possible the team opts to keep him on the bench for Game 3.
