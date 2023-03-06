Brown ended Sunday's 131-129 double-overtime loss to the Knicks with 29 points (12-25 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 47 minutes.

Brown entered Sunday's contest on the back of a monster 35-point performance in Friday's loss to Brooklyn. He followed that up with another solid outing, just missing the 30-point mark while pulling down eight boards. Brown was a menace on defense Sunday, posting four steals and rejecting one shot against the Celtics. On pace to set career-highs in points per game (26.5), rebounds per game (6.9), and field goal percentage (48.7) in 2023, Brown will remain a solid fantasy option at shooting guard to finish the season.