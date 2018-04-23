Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Stellar effort in narrow loss Sunday
Brown finished with 34 points (13-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and one assist in 41 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 loss to Milwaukee.
Brown topped his 30 point performance in Game 2 with a 34 point explosion Sunday. He has clearly taken over the mantle as the primary scoring option on the team sans Kyrie Irving and appears comfortable being the man. He did make a questionable play down the stretch when he attacked the basket in a 1 on 3 situation but this was simply a lack of experience. He will look to continue his impressive play when the series moves back to Boston for Game 5 on Tuesday.
