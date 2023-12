Brown chipped in 24 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 145-108 victory over the Clippers.

He could have posted even better numbers, but Brown joined the Celtics' other starters on the bench with a little over seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. The 27-year-old wing is enjoying a strong December, averaging 24.3 points, 4.7 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 10 games on the month.