Brown totaled 26 points (11-21 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Monday's 126-122 victory over Oklahoma City.

Brown returned following a one-game absence due to a left knee contusion, and he didn't show any rust en route to his fifth straight game with at least 20 points. The absence last Saturday against the Pistons was the first contest he missed in the entire campaign, so look for him to continue with his usual workload as one of Boston's main scoring threats. He will try to extend his streak of games with at least 20 points when the Celtics visit the Hawks on Wednesday.