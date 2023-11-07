Brown amassed 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 114-109 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Brown led all Celtics in shots made from three while finishing second on the team in scoring and as one of two players with 25 or more points in an overtime loss to the Wolves. Brown has posted two straight games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, tallying at least 20 points and five rebounds in four of his six outings.