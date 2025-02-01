Brown provided 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Friday's 118-116 victory over the Pelicans.

Brown was impressive on both ends of the court and led the Celtics in scoring in what turned out to be a tougher-than-expected win over a depleted Pelicans roster. Brown, who was recently named to the 2025 All-Star Game, has been playing well of late. He's scored at least 22 points in five of his last six games, averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in that stretch.