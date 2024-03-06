Brown ended with 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 105-104 loss to Cleveland.
The 27-year-old wing has been locked in since the All-Star break. Brown has topped 20 points in six straight games, averaging 26.2 points, 5.3 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.8 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent (17-for-38) from long distance.
