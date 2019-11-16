Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Strong shooting continues in win
Brown furnished 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 105-100 road win over the Warriors.
Brown supplied another 35 minutes of run, a trend fans can expect to continue while Gordon Hayward (hand) is out. The increased playing time hasn't affected Brown's strong shooting accuracy, as Brown has shot 50 percent from the field and played 35-plus minutes over the first three games without Hayward. Overall, Brown is shooting 52 percent from the field and a surprising 78 percent from the charity stripe through his first eight games of the season. That's a pleasant improvement over his career numbers of 46.6 and 66.6 percent. Expect some regression, though Brown's minutes should continue to stay high over the next five or so weeks.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits 20-point mark once again•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Posts 25 points, 11 boards in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 30 in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 12 in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Says he'll play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Probable Thursday•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.