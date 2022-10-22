Brown finished with 28 points (12-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 111-104 win over the Heat.

Brown posted another strong shooting performance in Friday's victory over Miami, shooting 12-for-18 from the field while leading Boston in field goals made. Over his first two outings of the season, Brown is shooting 62.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from three.