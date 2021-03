Brown posted 28 points (11-26 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four assists, three rebounds, three blocks and two steals in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Brown wasn't especially efficient, but he was far from the reason the Celtics were upset Wednesday. The contest marked the second straight game that Brown has posted 28 points, and his three blocks set a new season high.