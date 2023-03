Brown racked up 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Brown's inefficiency shouldn't alarm fantasy owners, as the Cavaliers allow the fewest point per game in the NBA at 106.7. The star guard is averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.6 minutes across his previous 10 appearances.