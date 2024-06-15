Brown closed with 10 points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and two assists across 27 minutes during Friday's 122-84 loss to the Mavericks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The Celtics suffered one of the worst losses in the NBA Finals' history, an outcome nobody expected, given how the previous three games of the series unfolded. Brown had a rough showing on both ends of the floor and struggled massively from the floor, ending with more field goal attempts than points scored. Brown is among the players who must bounce back quickly, with Game 5 -- and a potential title-clinching win in front of their fans at TD Garden -- awaiting Monday.