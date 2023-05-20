Brown amassed 16 points (7-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 111-105 loss to the Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown had a rough performance in Game 2, ending with more field-goal attempts than points scored, while also failing to make a significant impact in other categories. This outing was also Brown's second game with less than 20 points across his last four playoff outings. That said, he's still averaging a robust 23.0 points per game over his last 10 postseason outings.