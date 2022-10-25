Brown provided 21 points (8-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 35 minutes during Monday's 120-102 loss to the Bulls.

Brown is undoubtedly Boston's second-best scoring threat behind Jayson Tatum, but he was unable to show that in this one and struggled massively from the field -- he needed 23 shots just to score 21 points and also drained just two of his seven threes. Through four games, the biggest problem with Brown has been the lack of consistency on offense. He started the season with 35-point and 28-point performances, but he has followed that up with games in which he scored 12 and 21 points while shooting a meager 30.8 percent from the field. He'll try to bounce back when the Celtics take on the Cavaliers on Friday, and the extra days off might do wonders for him to get back to his best.