Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles from the field in Wednesday's victory

Brown had 17 points (4-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 96-83 victory over the Cavaliers.

Brown was dynamic on the offensive end but struggled to find his rhythm but still managed to put up 17 points in the victory. He continues to play well although his shot choices remain questionable at times. He attacked the basket with little reward in this one and perhaps needs to look at facilitating once in the paint rather than forcing his shot. Boston will take the momentum into Cleveland on Friday as they look to wrap up the series in six games.