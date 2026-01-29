Brown recorded 21 points (9-20 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Hawks.

The Celtics struggled to generate much offense and had a rough night from three-point territory, shooting 9-for-34 from beyond the arc. Brown didn't get a single three-pointer to fall in his 29 minutes of floor time, and per Jay King of The Athletic, he acknowledged after the game that he didn't play to his standards. It was an off night for the four-time All-Star, but managers can anticipate a bounce-back performance Friday with a favorable matchup against the Kings.