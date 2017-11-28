Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles in loss

Brown mustered nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist from 33 minutes in Monday's 118-108 home loss to the Pistons.

Brown and his fellow Celtics were out-hustled by a motivated Piston's squad, resulting in Boston's worst defensive outing of the season. This was Brown's first game back after missing Saturday's match-up to attend a close friend's funeral. It's understandable that Brown may have been distracted. Brown and most of the other Celtics were out sorts for most of the game, allowing the Pistons to shoot 44% from three point land. The sophomore shooting guard will look to turn things around Thursday at home versus the 76ers.