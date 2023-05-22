Brown accumulated 12 points (6-17 FG, 0-7 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Sunday's 128-102 loss to Miami in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown missed all seven of his shots beyond the arc and was otherwise ineffective during his worst outing in the playoffs. Boston depends on big nights from Brown and Jayson Tatum to achieve success, and the duo went an abysmal 1-of-14 from long range in the lopsided loss.