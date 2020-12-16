Brown posted five points (1-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals over 22 minutes in Tuesday's 108-99 preseason loss against the 76ers.

Brown struggled badly with his shot and finished second in field-goal attempts with 11, only trailing Jayson Tatum's 13. Brown should be one of Boston's main scoring threats once the regular season begins, and he is widely expected to turn things around before then. He averaged a career-best 20.3 points per game in 2019-20.