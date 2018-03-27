Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles with shot in second game back

Brown registered seven points (3-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Monday's 102-94 win over the Suns.

One night after making a big splash with a 19-point tally against the Kings in his return from a concussion, Brown could barely buy a shot versus a Suns defense that's normally been highly susceptible to shooting guards. The second-year wing's contributions elsewhere were solid but unspectacular, leading to a forgettable night overall. Given his recent body of work leading up to his six-game absence (seven double-digit scoring efforts in the prior nine contests), Brown is likely to bounce back from Monday's outlier to some degree in short order, with his next opportunity coming on Wednesday against the Jazz.