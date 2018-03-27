Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggles with shot in second game back
Brown registered seven points (3-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Monday's 102-94 win over the Suns.
One night after making a big splash with a 19-point tally against the Kings in his return from a concussion, Brown could barely buy a shot versus a Suns defense that's normally been highly susceptible to shooting guards. The second-year wing's contributions elsewhere were solid but unspectacular, leading to a forgettable night overall. Given his recent body of work leading up to his six-game absence (seven double-digit scoring efforts in the prior nine contests), Brown is likely to bounce back from Monday's outlier to some degree in short order, with his next opportunity coming on Wednesday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 19 points in return•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting Sunday vs. Kings•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Deemed probable Sunday vs. Kings•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Targeting a return Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Participates in limited practice Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Tuesday vs. Thunder•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...