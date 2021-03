Brown had 13 points (5-23 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and four steals Thursday in a 121-109 loss to the Nets.

Brown logged multiple season highs but not through ways he would like to remember. Those came in the form of 12 three-point attempts and 18 missed field goals. Brown has supplied better shooting nights than the one he provided Thursday and will look to get back on track when the Celtics play Sunday at Houston.