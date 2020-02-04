Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Struggling from three-point range

Brown notched 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's 123-115 win at Atlanta.

Brown has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five outings since returning from a two-game absence during late January, but he has been struggling from deep during that stretch. The star guard has made just two of his last 13 three-point attempts, and he has connected his long-range shots at a 30.0 percent clip during that five-game period.