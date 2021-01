Brown recorded 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal over 34 minutes in Monday's 126-114 win over the Raptors.

Brown might have been outshined by Jayson Tatum in this game, as the star forward poured 40 points, but he still delivered a strong performance across the board. The fact that this was just the second time he couldn't reach the 20-point mark all season long speaks volumes of the scoring threat he's been for the Celtics so far.