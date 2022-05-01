Brown produced 12 points (4-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 101-89 loss to the Bucks.

Brown was experiencing tightness in his left hamstring during the Celtics' opening-round sweep of the Nets, but the All-Star caliber forward was expected to be full-go during Game 1. While that may have been true, it appeared like Brown wasn't himself, though that could certainly be attributed to Milwaukee's elite defense. Brown will look to bounce back Tuesday during Game 2.