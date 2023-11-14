Brown accumulated 22 points (7-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 114-98 victory over New York.

Brown was once again one of Boston's leading scorers in a road victory, finishing second on the team in scoring while also providing a boost distributing the ball with a season-high mark in assists. Brown has tallied 20 or more points in seven games this season, including in three straight outings.