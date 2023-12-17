Brown registered 31 points (12-20 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-97 win over the Magic.

Brown led all Celtics in scoring, threes made and assists while hauling in a handful of rebounds and ending with the highest minute total in a winning effort. Brown has notched 30 or more points in four games this season, including in three of his last eight contests. He has also posted at least five rebounds and five assists in two of his last three appearances.