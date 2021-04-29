Brown mustered 38 points (13-23 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and a block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Brown was coming off a 39-point effort the last time out, and he's now recorded at least 35 points in three of his last five games. Even though he's missed three games over the last two weeks, Brown has been absolutely dominant when on the court and should be an elite fantasy asset throughout the rest of the campaign if he's able to keep this up. He has scored at least 20 points in nine games in a row, topping the 30-point mark four times in that stretch.