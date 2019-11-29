Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Takes backseat role

Brown totaled eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 34 minutes during the Celtic's 112-107 defeat against the Nets on Friday.

Brown made half his looks but took just eight shots. With the Celtics trailing for almost the entirety of the game and Brown coming off a strong performance on Wednesday, it was surprising to see this little production. The eight points matched a season-low in scoring. The Knicks await as a good candidate for a bounce-back game on Sunday.