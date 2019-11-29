Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Takes backseat role
Brown totaled eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and an assist in 34 minutes during the Celtic's 112-107 defeat against the Nets on Friday.
Brown made half his looks but took just eight shots. With the Celtics trailing for almost the entirety of the game and Brown coming off a strong performance on Wednesday, it was surprising to see this little production. The eight points matched a season-low in scoring. The Knicks await as a good candidate for a bounce-back game on Sunday.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Excellent in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Posts double-double•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Leads team with 18 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Strong shooting continues in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Hits 20-point mark once again•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Posts 25 points, 11 boards in win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.