Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Takes fall, helped off court

Brown took a hard fall during Thursday's contest against the Timberwolves and was helped off the floor by the team's medical staff, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports. A stretcher and wheelchair were brought out onto the floor, but did not need to be used.

Brown skied for a two-handed dunk, which he completed, before losing grip of the rim, flipping upside down and landing awkwardly on the floor. He hasn't been officially diagnosed with a specific injury as of yet, but a concussion and/or back injury are in play. The team has several days off before their next game Sunday against the Pacers, so there's a possibility he could return then assuming he hasn't suffered anything serious.