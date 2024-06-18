Brown had 21 points (7-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 44 minutes during Monday's 106-88 victory over Dallas in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Brown won the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award after averaging a well-rounded 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks across five NBA Finals games. The three-time All-Star helped to lead the team to Banner No. 18 after a dominant season, when the Celtics boasted the best record in the league. Brown was a force in the 2023-24 playoffs, averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks while shooting an extremely efficient 51.6 percent across 19 games. The Celtics will look to run it back next season with Brown and Jayson Tatum at the helm.