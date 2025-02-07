Brown registered 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 loss to the Mavericks.

Brown was the Celtics' leading scorer Thursday in a game that saw head coach Joe Mazulla empty the bench for most of the fourth quarter. He's scored at least 25 points in four of his last six outings, and he has shot 53.8 percent from the field over that span. Brown and the Celtics will look to get back on track in Saturday's pivotal Atlantic division clash against the Knicks.