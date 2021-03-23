Brown totaled 27 points (11-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in a 132-126 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

Brown was able to score at least 24 points for the fifth time in his last seven games in the Celtics' overtime loss. The team was without Jayson Tatum (illness) and Kemba Walker (rest), so Brown had plenty of scoring opportunities and ended up attempting a team-high 24 shot attempts. The forward has played great since returning from the All-Star break, averaging 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. If Tatum is forced to miss additional time, look for Brown to continue to lead the way for Boston.