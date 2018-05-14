Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Team-high scoring total in Game 1 win
Brown accounted for 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Boston's 108-83 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.
Brown started the series in the same way he wrapped up the semifinal round against the 76ers, namely, with a blistering hot shot. The second-year guard has now drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts from distance in three of the past four postseason contests, and he's sporting a 65.5 percent success rate (19-for-29) from the field overall in the last two games. Brown was also excellent on the boards Sunday, and the Celtics would undoubtedly enjoy a substantial advantage if the 21-year-old can manage to continue churning out a similar caliber of effort as the series unfolds. He'll look to deliver a successful encore when Boston attempts to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Tuesday.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: No longer on minutes restriction•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Thrives in return to starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Restricted again in Game 5•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will remain on minutes restriction Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will play about 25 minutes off bench•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....