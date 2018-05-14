Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Team-high scoring total in Game 1 win

Brown accounted for 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Boston's 108-83 win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

Brown started the series in the same way he wrapped up the semifinal round against the 76ers, namely, with a blistering hot shot. The second-year guard has now drained at least 50.0 percent of his attempts from distance in three of the past four postseason contests, and he's sporting a 65.5 percent success rate (19-for-29) from the field overall in the last two games. Brown was also excellent on the boards Sunday, and the Celtics would undoubtedly enjoy a substantial advantage if the 21-year-old can manage to continue churning out a similar caliber of effort as the series unfolds. He'll look to deliver a successful encore when Boston attempts to take a commanding 2-0 series lead Tuesday.